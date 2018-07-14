Monalisa aka Jhuma Boudi in bright yellow dress will lighten up your mood

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa is social media's favourite actress. Every day the actress comes up with interesting pictures and videos of herself from her personal and professional days. Recently, she shared a picture in a bright yellow dress and the picture will surely brighten up your day.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Monalisa appeared in season 10 in one of the most controversial yet popular reality television show Bigg Boss. She became a household name after appearing the show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house of Bigg Boss. Her wedding ceremony was aired on national television.

Mona, as fans fondly call her, has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves. 

