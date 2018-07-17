हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa aka Jhuma Boudi wishes happy birthday to this beautiful lady — See post

Bhojpuri star Monalisa rules hearts of millions of her fans. She is known in the Bhojpuri industry for her sizzling performance in the film and also enjoys a huge fanbase on social media.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

She is an avid user of the medium and often shares her pictures and videos to keep her fans updated and entertained. Earlier today, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas took to the photo-sharing app to share a photo on the ocassion of her mother's birthday and shared it with an emotional caption. 

"Happy Birthday “Maa” @ira.biswas .... my beautiful moomie... love you lot lot... #mystrength ... couldn’t be together this year reasons known to you... but will make it soon Maa...," Monalisa posted. 

The girl-next-door Monalisa was one of the favourite 'Bigg Boss 10' contestants and her friendship with Manu Sharma and Manveer Gurjar remained the highlight of the season. Monalisa had a dreamy wedding inside the reality show where the makers called her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who by the way is also a Bhojpuri actor. Mona, as fans fondly call her, had a proper wedding ceremony inside the 'Bigg Boss 10' house where family members were also called in.

She is currently seen as Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

