हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Monalisa celebrates birthday with husband Vikrant Rajpoot and close friends-See pic

Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa, who turned a year older in November 21, has shared pictures from her birthday celebrations. The actress celebrated her birthday with her husband Vikrant and close friends.

Monalisa celebrates birthday with husband Vikrant Rajpoot and close friends-See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa, who turned a year older in November 21, has shared pictures from her birthday celebrations. The actress celebrated her birthday with her husband Vikrant and close friends.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Some More Beautiful Pics ... #aboutlastnight #birthdays #enjoyedalot #happyme #memorable #day thank you @real_aaryankakkar @shruti_aaryan."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

She was also a famous contestant in reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'.

The Bong beauty made her television debut with horror drama 'Nazar' this year and is not only riding high on the TRP charts but is also quite famous for its content and thrill. 'Nazar' features her as a daayan—an evil force. She also played Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

Tags:
MonalisaVikrant Rajpootjhuma boudinazar'Dupur Thakurpo'

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close