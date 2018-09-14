Monalisa celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with husband Vikram Rajpoot-See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri industry's reigning queen Monalisa celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her husband at her residence on Thursday.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, Mona wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi .... GANPATI BAPPA MORYA.... Please Stay With Us forever ... #ganeshchaturthi #ganpatibappamorya #indianfestival @vikrant8235."

Mona plays the character of Mohona, a daayan in Star Plus's Nazar. The actress has been lauded for her performance and people are liking her in a negative role.

She has also played Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

The girl-next-door Monalisa was one of the favourite 'Bigg Boss 10' contestants and her friendship with Manu Sharma and Manveer Gurjar remained the highlight of the season. Monalisa had a dreamy wedding inside the reality show where the makers called her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who by the way is also a Bhojpuri actor.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.