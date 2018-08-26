हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Monalisa celebrates Raksha Bandhan with her 'dada'-See pic

Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa, who is now seen as a Daayan in star plus channel's Mohona, has shared an adorable message for her brother on Raksha Bandhan.

Monalisa celebrates Raksha Bandhan with her &#039;dada&#039;-See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa, who is now seen as a Daayan in star plus channel's Mohona, has shared an adorable message for her brother on Raksha Bandhan.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Happy Rakshabandhan “dada”.... ‘amar check shirt ta de’’’..... CHOL GASKAI KHELBI ?!!!....I always miss those trifling fights  ... love you to the moon and back .... #happyrakhi #bonding #brothersister #loveyou #stayblessed."

 

 

Mona has played Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty also played Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

The girl-next-door Monalisa was one of the favourite 'Bigg Boss 10' contestants and her friendship with Manu Sharma and Manveer Gurjar remained the highlight of the season. Monalisa had a dreamy wedding inside the reality show where the makers called her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who by the way is also a Bhojpuri actor.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

Tags:
Monalisabhojpuri sensationDaayanMohonaBhojpuri filmbhojpuri actress

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close