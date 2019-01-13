हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Monalisa dances to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mere Naam Tu'—Watch

Monalisa can be seen dancing to the track 'Mere Naam Tu' from Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif's 'Zero'.

Monalisa dances to Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s &#039;Mere Naam Tu&#039;—Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the finest actresses of Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa is an avid social media user. The actress made her television debut recently with the supernatural show titled 'Nazar'. Monalisa plays the role of an evil force (daayan) in the show and has been showered with immense praises for her performance. Talking about the show, it is doing good on TRPs as well!

Monalisa often shares pics and videos on Instagram to keep her fans updated with the latest deets from her life. The pretty actress took to the social media app yet again and shared a video in which she can be seen dancing to the track 'Mere Naam Tu' from Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Zero'.

Check out the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Mona (as fans lovingly call her) has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

She was also a famous contestant in reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and got married in the show to Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Their wedding was aired on television.

She also played Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

Tags:
Monalisamonalisa picsmonalisa videoShah Rukh KhanzeroMonalisa dance video

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close