Monalisa

Monalisa ditches her Mohona avatar, stuns in a floral dress-See inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri stunner Monalisa never fails to surprise her fans. The actress recently shared a beautiful picture in which she is looking fresh and refreshing in a floral gown.

Mona plays the character of Mohona, a daayan in Star Plus's Nazar. The actress has been lauded for her performance and people are liking her in a negative role.

She has also played Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

The girl-next-door Monalisa was one of the favourite 'Bigg Boss 10' contestants and her friendship with Manu Sharma and Manveer Gurjar remained the highlight of the season. Monalisa had a dreamy wedding inside the reality show where the makers called her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who by the way is also a Bhojpuri actor.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

Monalisa

