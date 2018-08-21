Monalisa expresses her desire to 'become a bride' again-Here's why

New Delhi: Bhojpuri industry's superstar Monalisa, who is currently seen as Mohono in Star Plus' Daayan, is quite a rage on social media. Recently, the stunning shared a picture outside a diamond store along with an extremely interesting caption. Her love for a diamond can be seen in that post.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "A girl's gotta love her diamonds as diamonds are a girl's best friend! @Vijayjain_vj what a treat it was today for me to drop into the @Orrajewellery InOrbit Malad store! I couldn't take my eyes off your latest #ORRAFalaq collection. I was left wishing that only if I could go back and become a bride once again. I hope @vikrant8235 is reading this. #ORRAJewellery #Necklace #DiamondJewellery #Diamond #BridalCollection #ORRABride."

Monalisa plays a character named Mohona in her maiden drama 'Nazar' which airs on Starplus channel.

She also played Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

The girl-next-door Monalisa was one of the favourite 'Bigg Boss 10' contestants and her friendship with Manu Sharma and Manveer Gurjar remained the highlight of the season. Monalisa had a dreamy wedding inside the reality show where the makers called her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who by the way is also a Bhojpuri actor.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.