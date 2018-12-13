हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa flies from one tree to another in this video-Watch

Watch the video

Monalisa flies from one tree to another in this video-Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa has now become television's favourite vamp. The actress plays a 'daayan' in Star Plus' Nazar. Mona enjoys a huge fans base on social media and keeps sharing videos and pictures from the set of her television show.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Believer .... #strong #learner #selfconfidence #hardwork #workholic #nazar

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Monalisa is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. She has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is also known for her terrific dance moves.

Mona (as fans fondly call her) was also a famous contestant in reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'. She got married to Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the Bigg Boss house and the wedding was aired on national television.

She also played Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty played Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series and her character was much-loved by her fans.
 

