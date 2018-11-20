Monalisa hangs upside down for a sequel in Nazar-See pic

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The brave and beautiful Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, who is currently seen as a baddie in Star Plus' Nazar, performed some really difficult stunt for an upcoming sequel of the show.

New Delhi: The brave and beautiful Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, who is currently seen as a baddie in Star Plus' Nazar, performed some really difficult stunt for an upcoming sequel of the show.

The actress took to Instagram to share the pictures from sets, she wrote, "Upsight Down.... I Am just Loving It... Trying and Doing things which I Have Never done Before... more to come in Coming Episodes.... #nazar #mohona #versatile #actress #lovetodostunts #toomuchexcitement #staytuned."

Its been a great year for Monalisa. She made her Hindi serial debut this year by playing the lead role on a super-natural show titled Nazar. She plays Mohono, a Daayan.

She also made her Bengali web-series debut this year with Dupur Thakurpo Season 2.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a household name after participating in the tenth season of super-hit reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house of Bigg Boss, and her marriage was aired on national TV.

The Bengali beauty is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Must Watch

