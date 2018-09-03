Monalisa hangs upside down, her video will blow your mind-Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa, who is currently playing a supernatural character in Star Plus channel Nazar, recently shared a video on her Instagram in which she is performing a stunt. The actress is hanging upside down from the wall.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Monalisa wrote, "Kaun hai jo Mujhe Rok raha hai? When Mohona Comes out From the Casket ... what happens? Trapped By the Mantras... stay tuned for more excitement.... #dayankiwapsi #nazar @starplus 11pm Mon -Fri #behindthescene #videos @atifcam @muskan_bajaj02081987."

However, her dangerous stunt left her fan worried. One of her ardent followers on Instagram wrote, "Mam...plzz don't do these typ of activities we fear. Joking mam u r really aafat...miss ur serial everyday whenever I watch the last scene of the serial.... outstanding mam."

Mona plays the character of Mohona, a daayan in Star Plus's Nazar. The actress has been lauded for her performance and people are liking her in a negative role.

She has also played Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

The girl-next-door Monalisa was one of the favorite 'Bigg Boss 10' contestants and her friendship with Manu Sharma and Manveer Gurjar remained the highlight of the season. Monalisa had a dreamy wedding inside the reality show where the makers called her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who by the way is also a Bhojpuri actor.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.