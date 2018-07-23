हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa looks dangerously beautiful in her 'daayan' avatar - See it to believe!

 Bhojpuri industry's stunning actress Monalisa is soon to make her Hindi television debut in Star Plus' Nazar.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri industry's stunning actress Monalisa is soon to make her Hindi television debut in Star Plus' Nazar. The actress is most likely to play the character of a 'daayan' in a series which is inspired by the film 'Ek Thi Daayan'. Recently, Mona shared a picture from the sets in which she looks absolutely breathtaking in black.

Monalisa announced her maiden drama 'Nazar', that will be telecast on Starplus channel. In the daily soap, she will essay the character, who is named Mohona. She will mostly be seen in sarees in the show.

 

She Is Coming..#black #womaninblack #nazar @starplus

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a household name after she participated in the tenth season of super-hit reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. 

She entered matrimony with her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was still inside the house of Bigg Boss, and her marriage was aired on national TV.

She is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She made her debut in a film titled Bhole Shankar in 2008 and has worked in a number of films since then with the industry heavyweights.

