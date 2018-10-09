हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mohona

Monalisa looks ethereal in green-See pic

Bhojpuri industry's sizzling diva Monalisa is winning hearts as Mohona in Nazar. Although she plays a negative character, the audience has lauded her acting abilities and loves her character in the film. The actress keeps treating her fans with pictures from her personal and professional setups.

Monalisa looks ethereal in green-See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri industry's sizzling diva Monalisa is winning hearts as Mohona in Nazar. Although she plays a negative character, the audience has lauded her acting abilities and loves her character in the film. The actress keeps treating her fans with pictures from her personal and professional setups.

Recently, she treated her fans with a beautiful picture in green. Check it out.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Monalisa also appeared in season 10 of the most popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss. She became a household name after her stint in the show and also married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the Bigg Boss house. Monalisa and Vikrant's marriage was aired on national television.

More recently, the actress was seen as Jhuma Boudi in season 2 of popular web-series 'Dupur Thakurpo'. Her traditional look and incredible performance had left everyone awestruck and the web-series emerged a hit!

Monalisa is currently playing the role of Mohona in the television show 'Nazar'.  The supernatural show has Monalisa on board as the main character Mohona, who happens to be a 'Daayan'. 

Tags:
MohonaDaayanMonalisaBhojpuri sizzlerVikrant Singh Rajpoot

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close