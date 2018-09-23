हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa looks ethereal in this pink saree-See pic

Check out her pic!

Monalisa looks ethereal in this pink saree-See pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa, who is currently seen as a daayan in Star Plus channel's Nazar, has shared a breathtaking picture on her Instagram. The actress treats her fans with pictures from her personal and professional life every now and then. Her recent picture will surely steal your heart away.

Check out the picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

'Nazar' commenced on July 30 and is telecast at 11 pm from Monday to Friday.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a household name after participating in the tenth season of super-hit reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She was more recently seen as Jhuma Boudi in season 2 of popular web-series 'Dupur Thakurpo'. The actress's traditional look had left everyone awestruck and the web-series emerged a hit!

The actress married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house of Bigg Boss, and her marriage was aired on national TV.

She is one of the most sought-after actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

