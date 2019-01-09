हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa looks gorgeous in her latest Instagram pictures-See inside

Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa is one of the sought after actresses in the industry. After ruling the industry for years, Monalisa is now enthralling the Hindi Tv audience as Mohona in Nazar. The stunning diva took to share some close-up shots on her Instagram handle and it will totally blow your mind.

Monalisa looks gorgeous in her latest Instagram pictures-See inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa is one of the sought after actresses in the industry. After ruling the industry for years, Monalisa is now enthralling the Hindi Tv audience as Mohona in Nazar. The stunning diva took to share some close-up shots on her Instagram handle and it will totally blow your mind.

Check out the picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Coming to 'Nazar', the show is doing good on TRPs and is quite a popular one.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

She was also a famous contestant in reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and got married in the show to Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Their wedding was aired on television.

She also played Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

The actress is an avid social media user and has a huge fan following with over 1.4 million followers on Instagram. Her pics often go viral and fans never hesitate in showering love upon their favourite actress.

