Monalisa looks stunning in a pink saree—Pics

New Delhi: Popular television actress Monalisa, who first carved a niche for herself in Bhojpuri entertainment industry, is a social media sensation. The actress is currently seen playing the negative role in the supernatural show 'Nazar' and is receiving a lot of praises for her performance as a 'Daayan' (evil force).

Monalisa is an avid social media user and often shares details from her life on the social media platform Instagram.

Her latest pics in a pink saree are going viral and the actress looks stunning.

Check them out here:

Coming to 'Nazar', the show is doing good on TRPs and is quite a popular one. The show marks Monalisa's debut in the television industry and has struck the right chord with the audience.

Mona, as fans fondly call her, has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

She was also a famous contestant in reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and got married in the show to Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Their wedding was aired on television.

She also played Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

The actress is an avid social media user and has a huge fan following with over 1.4 million followers on Instagram. Her pics often go viral and fans never hesitate in showering love upon their favourite actress.