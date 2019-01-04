Monalisa poses in bathtub for a photo shoot-See pic

New Delhi: The sizzling beauty of Bhojpuri industry Monalisa is turning up the heat in her latest Instagram upload. The actress, who is currently ruling the television with her show 'Nazar', can be seen posing in a bathtub in the picture.

Check out the picture:

Coming to 'Nazar', the show is doing good on TRPs and is quite a popular one.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

She was also a famous contestant in reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and got married in the show to Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Their wedding was aired on television.

She also played Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

The actress is an avid social media user and has a huge fan following with over 1.4 million followers on Instagram. Her pics often go viral and fans never hesitate in showering love upon their favourite actress.