Monalisa resumes shooting for 'Nazar', shares pic from sets

New Delhi: Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most successful actresses of Bhojpuri film industry. The actress made her television debut with 'Nazar' and is seen playing the role of an evil force in the show. Monalisa's impressive act has time and again left fans spellbound and after spending New Year holidays with her family, the actress has resumed shooting for the show.

Mona (as fans fondly address her) took to Instagram and shared a picture from 'Nazar' sets.

Check it out:

Coming to 'Nazar', the show is doing good on TRPs and is quite a popular one.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

She was also a famous contestant in reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and got married in the show to Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Their wedding was aired on television.

She also played Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

The actress is an avid social media user and has a huge fan following with over 1.4 million followers on Instagram. Her pics often go viral and fans never hesitate in showering love upon their favourite actress.