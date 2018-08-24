हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa reveals her greatest passion in life-Watch

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri industry's reigning queen Monalisa, is now dominating the television screens as Mohona in Daayan. The stunning actress took to her Instagram handle to talk about her greatest passion in life.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, "I enjoy driving and love spending time going for long peaceful drives, it's my time to have heart to heart conversations with my friends and family that come along! Cars bring me happiness. If you love your car as much as I do, share a picture with your Skoda with #MySkodaApp #SkodaTribe and tag @skodaindia

In the video, Mona is seen standing in front of her white Skoda car and the actress talks about her love for cars.

She also played Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty also played Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

The girl-next-door Monalisa was one of the favourite 'Bigg Boss 10' contestants and her friendship with Manu Sharma and Manveer Gurjar remained the highlight of the season. Monalisa had a dreamy wedding inside the reality show where the makers called her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who by the way is also a Bhojpuri actor.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

