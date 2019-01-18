Monalisa sets the temperature soaring in denim shorts-See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa seems to be making the most of the lovely Mumbai weather. The actress, who is currently seen as Mohona in Nazar, shared a picture in hot pants and a white t-shirt and we bet it will give you major vacation vibes.

The actress made her television debut recently with the supernatural show titled 'Nazar'. Monalisa plays the role of an evil force (daayan) in the show and has been showered with immense praises for her performance.

Monalisa often shares pics and videos on Instagram to keep her fans updated with the latest deets from her life.

Mona (as fans lovingly call her) has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

She was also a famous contestant in reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and got married in the show to Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Their wedding was aired on television.

She also played Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.