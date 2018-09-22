हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa shares a picture with a strong message-See inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri industry's undisputed queen Monalisa is now ruling the Hindi television as Mohona in Nazar. The actress is pretty active on social media and hence keeps sharing updates from her personal and professional. Recently, Mona took to her Instagram to share a picture with her co-star.

Sharing the pic on Instagram, Mona wrote, "Strong Women Empower Each Other  #stronggirls #powerfulgirls #bossbabes @kingsonyaa #nazar."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

'Nazar' commenced on July 30 and is telecast at 11 pm from Monday to Friday.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a household name after participating in the tenth season of super-hit reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She was more recently seen as Jhuma Boudi in season 2 of popular web-series 'Dupur Thakurpo'. The actress's traditional look had left everyone awestruck and the web-series emerged a hit!

The actress married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house of Bigg Boss, and her marriage was aired on national TV.

She is one of the most sought-after actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

