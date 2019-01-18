हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa sizzles in a black swimsuit, enjoys pool time with hubby Vikrant Singh – See pics

Mona and Vikrant tied the knot inside a popular reality TV show where the former was a contestant. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is having a gala time in Colombo currently. The popular actress headed to the picturesque vacay spot with hubby Vikrant Singh Rajpoot to celebrate her second anniversary.

She posted a series of pictures from her hotel pool where she can be seen donning a black swimsuit. The 'Nazar' star enjoyed her pool time with hubby and shared some gorgeous pictures.

Check it out:

Mona and Vikrant tied the knot inside a popular reality TV show where the former was a contestant. Their wedding was televised and became the talking point that year.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

The sizzling beauty also played Jhuma Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series.

Currently, Monalisa plays an evil force in the popular TV show 'Nazar'.

