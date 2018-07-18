हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Monalisa sizzles in red saree, turns Mohona for daily soap 'Nazar'—See pics

Monalisa will play a character named Mohona in the serial. 

Monalisa sizzles in red saree, turns Mohona for daily soap &#039;Nazar&#039;—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is all set to entice her fans in a daily soap. The gorgeous face took to her Instagram handle and announced her maiden drama 'Nazar' which will be telecast on Starplus channel.

Monalisa will play a character named Mohona in the serial. She looks drop dead gorgeous in a red saree with shimmering border. The actress rocks the desi avatar and her fans will surely be happy to watch her in a daily soap.

Check out her pictures:

Monalisa is an avid social media user and often shares all the latest updates on the medium. She is currently seen as Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

The girl-next-door Monalisa was one of the favourite 'Bigg Boss 10' contestants and her friendship with Manu Sharma and Manveer Gurjar remained the highlight of the season. Monalisa had a dreamy wedding inside the reality show where the makers called her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who by the way is also a Bhojpuri actor.

Mona, as fans fondly call her, had a proper wedding ceremony inside the 'Bigg Boss 10' house where family members were also called in.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

 

Tags:
Monalisamonalisa picsbhojpuri newsBhojpuri cinemanazardaily soapBigg Boss

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close