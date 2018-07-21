हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa slays with her sensual pics in purple saree — Check out her latest photo

In the latest photo, Monalisa is seen dressed in a purple saree with the shimmering black border as she is all set to address a press conference for the upcoming show in Lucknow.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is known to be active on social media. The gorgeous face often takes to her Instagram account to share her photos and videos.

Recently, Monalisa announced her maiden drama 'Nazar', that will be telecast on Starplus channel. In the daily soap, she will essay the character by the name of Mohona. Her character look will mostly be seen wearing sarees and the actress is often sharing her look on her photo-sharing app account. 

In the latest photo, Monalisa is seen dressed in a purple saree with the shimmering black border as she is all set to address a press conference for the upcoming show in Lucknow. Check out her photo here:

Monalisa is an avid social media user and often shares all the latest updates on the medium. She is currently seen as Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

The girl-next-door Monalisa was one of the favourite 'Bigg Boss 10' contestants and her friendship with Manu Sharma and Manveer Gurjar remained the highlight of the season. Monalisa had a dreamy wedding inside the reality show where the makers called her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who by the way is also a Bhojpuri actor.

Mona, as fans fondly call her, had a proper wedding ceremony inside the 'Bigg Boss 10' house where family members were also called in.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

