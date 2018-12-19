Monalisa spreads awareness about asthma-See inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa, who took to social media to share her ordeal of growing up with asthma has shared yet another story about her battle with asthma.

Taking to social media, Monalisa wrote, "After sharing my #OpenUpToAsthma story, here is another experience I want to share with you guys.

Since I have never spoken about my condition ever before in front of anyone, thankfully no one got a chance to give any of their free advices.

But I have heard a lot of people talking about a lot myths related to asthma and I have seen a lot of actors suffer because of it as well. The moment the producer or anyone in the team gets to know that any specific actor is asthmatic, they start considering a replacement for him or her.

I have never understood why… I mean being asthmatic doesn’t make them any less talented or professional.

But I am very blessed that way. I got to participate in dance reality shows and in my latest show I am sure you guys must have seen, I get to do a lot action sequences and absolutely love doing it. In our industry only male actors get to do action scenes and I have always been fascinated by it. I knew at some point I will surely do an action sequence and when I did it, let me tell you, I never had any problems. My action scenes went smoothly, all thanks to my inhaler that was by my side.

I had discussed this with my doctor before doing the action scenes and all he asked me was - don’t I carry my inhaler? To which I said, of course I do. He said that’s all, you can do anything and I was so happy to hear that.

He told me there is nothing I cannot do because of my condition, I can swim, I can dance, I can do action sequences, I can do everything I want do and. All I have to do is use my inhaler regularly. That gave me a lot of courage.

So even you don't let any of these myths stop you and do whatever you like and even if you have come across any such myths, please do share your experience."

Monalisa plays a 'daayan' (Evil Force) in the show and her performance has been appreciated. The show is doing good on TRPs and is quite a popular one. The show marks Monalisa's debut in the television industry and has struck the right chord with the audience.

Mona, as fans fondly call her, has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

She was also a famous contestant in reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and got married in the show to Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Their wedding was aired on television.

She also played Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

The actress is an avid social media user and has a huge fan following with over 1.4 million followers on Instagram! Her pics often go viral and fans never hesitate in showering love upon their favourite actress.