Monalisa's bathtub video is going viral on social media-Watch

New Delhi: The bold and beautiful actress of the Bhojpuri industry Monalisa is now ruling the hearts as Mohona in Star Plus' Nazar. The actress shared a sizzling video in a bathtub which has gone viral on social media.

Sharing the video on Instagram, "Bad Is The New Good... #repost @gulenaghmakhan ... #nazar ... love this sequence... @atifcam so beautifully shot."

Monalisa also appeared in season 10 of the most popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss. She became a household name after her stint in the show and also married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the Bigg Boss house. Monalisa and Vikrant's marriage was aired on national television.

More recently, the actress was seen as Jhuma Boudi in season 2 of popular web-series 'Dupur Thakurpo'. Her traditional look and incredible performance had left everyone awestruck and the web-series emerged a hit!

Monalisa is currently playing the role of Mohona in television show 'Nazar'. The supernatural show has Monalisa on board as the main character Mohona, who happens to be a 'Daayan'.