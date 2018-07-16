हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa's Binte Dil dance in throwback video will drive away your Monday blues- Watch

We came across an old video of the actress dancing to the tunes of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Binte Dil, a song with an Arabic touch.  

Monalisa&#039;s Binte Dil dance in throwback video will drive away your Monday blues- Watch
Pic courtesy: @aslimonalisa (Instagram)

Mumbai: Monalisa knows how to wow her fans. The Bhojpuri diva, who has an ocean of fan following is very active on social media. She posts photographs and videos on Instagram to stay connected with her fans.

Monalisa sways and dances like no one is watching. She wrote: "In Love With This #Beautiful #Song .... #bintedil and i am on my Own.... in a different #mood ... #justlovingit #enjoying #dilse (sic)."

Check out the video embedded below:

The original song from the film Padmaavat featured Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Jim Sarbh as Malik Kafur.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a household name after she participated in the tenth season of super-hit reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. 

She entered matrimony with her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was still inside the house of Bigg Boss, and her marriage was aired on national TV.

Monalisa, recently made over a million hearts skip a beat with her sensuous avatar as Jhuma Boudi in a Bengali web-series Dupur Thakurpo season 2. Her sizzling hot avatar set the temperature soaring and set the internet on fire.

She is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She made her debut in a film titled Bhole Shankar in 2008 and has worked in a number of films since then with the industry heavyweights.

