Monalisa

Monalisa's dandiya video will make you hit the dance floor this Navratri

She also made her Bengali web-series debut this year with Dupur Thakurpo Season 2.

Monalisa&#039;s dandiya video will make you hit the dance floor this Navratri

Mumbai: Monalisa is all geared up to play Dandiya this Navratri. The Bhojpuri diva, who is playing the lead role in a horror TV show, took to her Instagram to share a video that shows her performing Dandiya to a popular track.

She wrote: "When You Try And Go lil Offbeat ... #masti #fun #dandiyanights #navratri #feelings #onset #nazar (sic)."

Check out the video here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When You Try And Go lil Offbeat ... #masti #fun #dandiyanights #navratri #feelings #onset #nazar

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

The supernatural show has Monalisa on board as the main character Mohona, who happens to be a 'Daayan'. Nazar marks her acting debut on Indian TV. 

She also made her Bengali web-series debut this year with Dupur Thakurpo Season 2.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a household name after participating in the tenth season of super-hit reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. 

She married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house of Bigg Boss, and her marriage was aired on national TV.

She is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. It has been a wonderful year for Monalisa. 

