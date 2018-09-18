Monalisa's day out with family-See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri industry's sizzling diva Monalisa, who is slowly becoming a popular face in Indian television, shared a picture with her family. The actress who keeps treating her fans with pictures and videos from her professional life, shared a glimpse of her family outing.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, "La Famille.... #sunkissed #carfie

Monalisa's look in her latest Tv show Daayan is reportedly inspired by Konkona Sen Sharma's avatar in 'Ek Thi Daayan', a film co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Huma Qureshi and Kalki Koechlin.

The show which commenced on July 30 is telecast at 11 pm from Monday to Friday.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a household name after participating in the tenth season of super-hit reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

She married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house of Bigg Boss, and her marriage was aired on national TV.

She is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. It has been a wonderful year for Monalisa. The Bengali beauty bagged the lead role in Dupur Thakurpo season 2, a web-series. She also shot for a Bangladeshi music video. @vikrant8235 @riyasingh2291