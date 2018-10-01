हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa's latest Instagram picture in pink will blow your mind-See pic

Monalisa&#039;s latest Instagram picture in pink will blow your mind-See pic

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after actresses in the Bhojpuri industry, Monalisa shared a breathtaking picture on her Instagram handle. The actress can be seen donning a shocking pink top.

'Nazar' commenced on July 30 and is telecast at 11 pm from Monday to Friday.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a household name after participating in the tenth season of super-hit reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She was more recently seen as Jhuma Boudi in season 2 of popular web-series 'Dupur Thakurpo'. The actress's traditional look had left everyone awestruck and the web-series emerged a hit!

The actress married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house of Bigg Boss, and her marriage was aired on national TV.

She is one of the most sought-after actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

