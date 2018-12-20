Monalisa's latest pic with husband Vikraant is breaking the internet-See pic

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa&#039;s latest pic with husband Vikraant is breaking the internet-See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. The actress is currently seen as daayan in Nazar. Mona, recently took to social media to share some pictures with her husband Vikrant Rajpoot and we cannot take our eyes off him.

Check out the pics:

Monalisa plays a 'daayan' (Evil Force) in the show and her performance has been appreciated. The show is doing good on TRPs and is quite a popular one. The show marks Monalisa's debut in the television industry and has struck the right chord with the audience.

Mona, as fans fondly call her, has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

She was also a famous contestant in reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and got married in the show to Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Their wedding was aired on television.

She also played Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

The actress is an avid social media user and has a huge fan following with over 1.4 million followers on Instagram! Her pics often go viral and fans never hesitate in showering love upon their favourite actress.

