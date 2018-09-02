Monalisa's latest picture with Puja Banerjee will give major BFF goals

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa&#039;s latest picture with Puja Banerjee will give major BFF goals

New Delhi: Bhojpuri industry's sizzling diva Monalisa, who is currently seen as Mohona in Star plus' Nazar, shared a picture with fellow actress Puja Banerjee. The actresses are dressed in traditional Indian attire and their picture will give you major best friend goals.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, "We two .. #lovelyday #sundayfunday #indianattire #bestie @banerjeepuja #throwback ... #bongbeauties."

 

 

She also played Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

The girl-next-door Monalisa was one of the favourite 'Bigg Boss 10' contestants and her friendship with Manu Sharma and Manveer Gurjar remained the highlight of the season. Monalisa had a dreamy wedding inside the reality show where the makers called her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who by the way is also a Bhojpuri actor.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

