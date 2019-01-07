Monalisa's pic with hubby Vikrant Singh is all things love! See inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri star Antara Biswas aka Monalisa's strong online presence proves that she enjoys an ocean of fan following. The talented star has now moved from Bhojpuri cinema to television with a popular horror fiction show.

Monalisa, who is an avid social media user took to Instagram and shared pictures with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. The much-in-love couple share a great bond and look adorable in the clicks. They often share their photos together, setting major relationship goals.

Check it out:

Mona and Vikrant tied the knot inside a popular reality TV show where the former was a contestant. Their wedding was televised and became the talking point that year.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

The sizzling beauty also played Jhuma Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series.