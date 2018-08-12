Monalisa's picture with Puja Banerjee and Swagata Nag is going viral on the internet-See inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri industry's undisputed queen Monalisa, who is currently seen as a daayan in Nazar, recently shared a million dollar picture with actress Puja Banerjee and Swagata Nag.

Captioning the picture, Mona wrote, "Reunion ...3 Bongs after ages."

Monalisa plays a character named Mohona in her maiden drama 'Nazar' which airs on Starplus channel.

She also played Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

The girl-next-door Monalisa was one of the favourite 'Bigg Boss 10' contestants and her friendship with Manu Sharma and Manveer Gurjar remained the highlight of the season. Monalisa had a dreamy wedding inside the reality show where the makers called her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who by the way is also a Bhojpuri actor.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

