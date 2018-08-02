Monalisa's throwback dance video will make you groove like a true desi - Watch

Mumbai: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa, who has now transformed into a Daayan on screen for her debut Hindi fiction TV show, is a fabulous dancer too. We came across one of her throwback dance videos on Instagram, and her dance moves will make you groove like a true desi.

In the video, we can see Monalisa grooving to the jingle of an ad featuring Ajay Devgn.

While sharing the video, the actress wrote: "Can't stop grooving & dancing to this ad! It's time for you to share your move to this track! Go for it..#lambatikegi (sic)."

Check out the video here:

Monalisa plays Mohono in Nazar, a supernatural genre daily soap. The promotions for the TV show have kept the Bengali beauty busy in the last few days. Monalisa spilt charm during the events and dazzled in beautiful sarees. She sported a long plated hairdo and appeared in the Mohono avatar.

The former Bigg Boss 10 contestant recently made a splash on the internet as sensuous Jhuma Boudi in a Bengali web-series titled Dupur Thakurpo season 2.

Born as Antara Biswas, Monalisa, who was already popular in the Bhojpuri film industry, became a household name across India after participating in the tenth season of super-hit reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

She is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.