Mumbai girls dance on Pawan Singh's superhit Bhojpuri song Lolipop Lagelu, video goes viral- Watch

New Delhi: There's something so magical about Bhojpuri songs, you can hate them love them but can never ignore them. A group of girls from Mumbai have shared their dance video on Youtube in which they are shaking their legs to Pawan Singh's famous dance number 'Lolipop Lagelu'.

In the video, you would see that the girls have given an entirely different twist to this Bhojpuri dance anthem. The video was shared a few days ago on Youtube and minutes after it was shared, it garnered a lot of views. The dance has been choreographed by Mumbai-based choreographer Arunima De. Sharing the video, Arunima had written, "I did Rangabati which is Oriya, we do Punjabi all the time, so why not Bhojpuri... Mostly one of my students was dying to do this song and it did turn out to be super duper fun. Here's Lollipop Lagelu!!! With Mamta Mishra and Bhawna Shukla (they both belong to the land of Pawan Singh coincidentally ...)

Check out the video here

Pawan hails from Ara in Bihar is one of the most popular Bhojpuri film stars. He has acted in prominent Bhojpuri films like Devra Bada Satawela, Bhojpuriya Raja, Sarkar Raj, Satya, Tabadala, Dhadkan, Challenge etc.

He rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release. In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.