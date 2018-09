Munna Mawali sets the Box Office on fire in Bihar

New Delhi: The much-anticipated film starring Pramod Premi Anjana Singh Munna Mawali has released on September 7 in Bihar. Made under the banner of Cine Prime World, the film is high on action and drama. It is directed by Ravi Sinha and produced by Pramod Pandey. Right on its first day, the film has set the box office on fire.

Munna Mawali' stars Pramod Premi and Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh in lead roles. Also, sensational Poonam Dubey plays an important role in the movie. Premi has an entertaining actioner in store for his fans. Several pictures from the sets of 'Munna Mawali' shoot have already created a flutter on social media.

The film is a love triangle between the lead actors

'Munna Mawali' has an ensemble star cast with actors like Pramod Premi, Anjana Singh, Poonam Dubey, Manoj Singh Tiger, Ayaz Khan, Vinod Mishra, Mehnaaz Saraaf, Neelam Vahisht, Rajnish Pathak, Kirti Pathak, Manmohan Mishra, Abhishek Shukla , Vikas, Deepak Sinha, Neeraj Yadav, Pramod Shukla, Master - Chhotu Singh Raushan playing important parts in the venture.

The dialogues are penned by Surendra Mishra and Sudhakar Sneh is the music director.