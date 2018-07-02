हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Neelam Dubey sets temperature soaring as she dances to Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's super-hit song Haradiya Kaam Na Kari Taza

The Neelam Dubey feat has garnered over 388,231 views so far.

Mumbai: Neelam Dubey has added a new dimension to Haradiya Kaam Na Kari Taza song from Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's super-hit film Main Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga. The Bhojpuri diva's dance moves will set the temperature soaring this monsoon.

Neelam oozes hotness as she dances to the chartbuster dressed in an orange shirt knotted around the waist and denim shorts.

Check out the video embedded below:

Check out the original video here:

The full video of the song has around 5,686,168 views while the audio version of the same song has over 8,130,611 views.

Sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh, the song is penned and composed by Pawan Pandey and Rajnish Mishra respectively.

Directed by Rajnish Mishra, Main Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga also features Priyanka Pandit, Awdhesh Mishra, Sanjay Pandey, Anand Mohan, Gopal Rai and Kiran Yadav.

The film jointly produced by  Anil Kabra, Pradeep Singh under the India E-Commerce Ltd. banner released on October 18, 2017.

The full movie published on YouTube on April 13, 2018, has garnered over 27,804,441 views.

