Nirahua-Amrapali’s Jaldi Purana Biwi Band Kara Modi Ji crosses 146 million views on YouTube

Popular Bhojpuri actor-singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's latest song 'Jaldi Purana Biwi Band Kara Modi Ji' is a rage on the social media. The fot-tapping Bhojpuri number, which also features Amrapali Dubey, has garnered more than 146 million views on YouTube till now, and is still going strong.

The peppy Bhojpuri song shows Nirahua and Amrapali as a wedded couple. On the occasion of Holi, Nirahua visits his in-laws and comes back drunk, inviting the fury of his wife. The Bhojpuri superstar starts dancing before a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the politician to help him out.

Watch the song here:

The song also makes a humorous reference to alcohol prohibition in Bihar, and “blames” it for the extinction of popular ‘Naagin dance’ in the state.

Earlier in April, Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey starrer Nirahua Rickshawala 2 created a record of garnering 50 million views on YouTube, a feat no other Bhojpuri film has attained so far.

Directed by Satish Jain, Nirahua Rickshawala 2 was jointly produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav mand Rahul Khan under the banners Nirahua Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Rahul Khan Production.

Interestingly, the sizzling hot jodi of Nirahua and Aamrapali will be back with Nirahua Chalal London and Nirahua Hindustani 3, the third instalment of the superhit Nirahua Hindustani series.