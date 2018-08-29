Nirahua Hindustani 3 first look out: Dinesh Lal Yadav-Amrapali Dubey back together—See poster

New Delhi: One of the most loved jodis on-screen in Bhojpuri cinema, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey are back together to entice their fans in 'Nirahua Hindustani 3'. The first look poster of the film is out and looks like it's going to be a watch for viewers.

Amrapali took to her Instagram and shared the poster where she can be seen alogn with Nirahua and Shubhi Sharma. The gorgeous Amrapali plays a Marathi mulgi in the venture. She wrote in caption: “nddddd here comes the first look of my most favourite series? #NirahuaHindustani3 @dineshlalyadav@pravesh_lal @shubhi_sharma_official and “the marathi mulgi” me”

The series began with Nirahua Hindustani in 2014. The action romantic comedy film written by Santosh Mishra and directed by Satish Chand Jain created waves at the Box Office and gave a new lease of life to Bhojpuri cinema. Nirahua Hindustani 3 will be produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd and will be directed by Nirahua Hindustani 2 helmer Manjul Thakur.

Rajnish Mishra will compose music for the film which will be penned by Pyarelal Kavi Dwara, Shyam Dehati and Azad Singh.

Amrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.

Nirahua and Amrapali's latest release 'Border' hit the screens on Eid, June 15 this year and has received a warm response from the audiences.