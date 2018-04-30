Nirahua Hindustani 3: Nirahua shares pics from the sets of the film

Mumbai: Jubilee star Dinesh Lal Yadav took to his Facebook page a couple of days back to share photographs from the sets of his upcoming film Nirahua Hindustani 3. The Bhojpuri superstar is shooting for the third instalment of the blockbuster franchise Nirahua Hindustani co-starring Amrapali Dubey.

Check out the pics below:

The series began with Nirahua Hindustani in 2014. The action romantic comedy film written by Santosh Mishra and directed by Satish Chand Jain created waves at the Box Office and gave a new lease of life to Bhojpuri cinema.

No other Bhojpuri film series has had the honour of having the third instalment owing to its massive popularity.

Nirahua Hindustani 3 will be produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd and will be directed by Nirahua Hindustani 2 helmer Manjul Thakur.

Rajnish Mishra will compose music for the film which will be penned by Pyarelal Kavi Dwara, Shyam Dehati and Azad Singh.

Whenever Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey team up for a film, their reel chemistry sets the silver screen ablaze. The two make for one of the hottest on-screen jodis of Bhojpuri cinema. They have romanced each other in films aplenty and there are quite a few films in the pipeline featuring the two.

And if you are a fan of this blockbuster jodi, take a look at the list of films that are reportedly in their kitty:

Nirahua Chalal London

Veer Yodha Mahabali

Border

Patna Junction

Nirahua Chalal America

Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3

Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe