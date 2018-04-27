Nisha Dubey raises temperature in Bhojpuri song 'Hum Cheez Badi Hai Mast'—Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh's blockbuster hit 'Gadar 2' released in March this year and was appreciated by the power-packed performance of the actor. The Ramakant Prasad directorial venture stars Akshara Singh in the lead role. The on-screen pairing of Pawan Singh and Akshara is a big hit amongst the Bhojpuri moviegoers.

A song titled 'Hum Cheez Badi Hai Mast' has gone viral and features Nisha Dubey in the lead. It is a Bhojpuri version of the superhit 90s track 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' starring Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar. The Bhojpuri version of the song has been uploaded on YouTube by Venus and has garnered around 376,736 views so far.

Watch the video:

Nisha Dubey can be seen grooving to the beats which have been changed keeping the Bhojpuri music taste in mind. The song has received a positive response from the audience and that is clearly visible from the views it has got on video-sharing site. It is a special dance number in the action romantic drama 'Gadar 2'.

Meanwhile, the original Bollywood dance number was rehashed and used in Abbas-Mustan's 'Machine' starring Kiara Advani and Mustafa Burmawala in the lead which released in 2017.