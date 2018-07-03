हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nisha Dubey's 'Virus' to enthral Telugu and Bhojpuri fans—Watch video

Nisha was born in Bihar’s Buxar on August 7, 1999.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Nisha Dubey, who expanded her horizon and moved from singing to acting will next be seen in a film titled 'Virus'. The movie will be made in Bhojpuri and Telugu simultaneously. It is currently being shot in Hyderabad, reportedly. 

Nisha has also shot for an item number recently which will be featured in 'Virus'. The actress has some plum deals in her kitty and is also busy with her stage shows. 

Watch the video posted by Lehren Bhojpuri on YouTube which mentions details about Nisha's upcoming project.

Nisha was born in Bihar’s Buxar on August 7, 1999, and made her acting debut in 'Dildar Sajna' opposite Bhojpuri heartthrob Arvind Akela Kallu. Her upcoming films include 'Karm Yug', Gadar 2, 'Dil Hail Deewana', 'Rudra', 'Nache Nagin Gali Gali' and 'Swarg'. She has also featured in 28 Bhojpuri albums.

Earlier, Nisha Dubey's peppy song 'Hum Cheez Badi Hai Mast' from Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's 'Gadar 2' became viral on the internet. Nisha's song received a positive response from the audience and that is clearly visible from the views it has got on video-sharing site. It is a special dance number in the action romantic drama 'Gadar 2'.

