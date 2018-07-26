हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Chatterjee

Now, Rani Chatterjee posts: ek tum sab cute sab log cute main hi churail main hi bhoot

Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee is unstoppable on her Instagram handle. The actress seems to be on a video-sharing spree. Rani has unleashed her crazy side in some of her videos and pictures. 

Now, Rani Chatterjee posts: ek tum sab cute sab log cute main hi churail main hi bhoot

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee is unstoppable on her Instagram handle. The actress seems to be on a video-sharing spree. Rani has unleashed her crazy side in some of her videos and pictures. 

Check her picture:

Rani was under the weather a few days back and was on a break. She suffered a painful skin allergy. She was shooting for Zero Banal Hero when she fell sick. The team of the film gave her the much-needed break to recover.

Rani is one of the most outspoken actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She shares her opinion without inhibitions.

A few days back, Rani was visibly miffed with the detractors of the Bhojpuri film industry. She hit out at those who give free advice. She believes that the Bhojpuri industry doesn't need any undue suggestions from people who foster negativity within them.

She also extended support to Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua after he slammed a journalist for allegedly slinging mud at him and his film Border.

Chatterjee is one of the most popular Bhojpuri film actresses. 

She made her debut in 2004 with Manoj Tiwari starrer Sasura Bada Paisawala and has worked in a number of super-hit films since then.

Tags:
Rani ChatterjeeBhojpuri industrysasura bada paisawala

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close