हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhojpuri films

Organisation starts petition against vulgarity in Bhojpuri cinema, orchestra

The petitioner has sought support from people so that such orchestras are reviewed and organised only after getting prior permission from the police. 

Organisation starts petition against vulgarity in Bhojpuri cinema, orchestra
Pic courtesy: Pixabay image for representation purpose only.

Mumbai: An organisation named Purvanchal Vikas Pratishthan has filed a petition against the objectification of women in Bhojpuri entertainment industry and orchestra.

According to the petition, Bhojpuri entertainment industry and orchestras use women as an object. They have alleged that obscenity and vulgarity are growing every day. 

The petition says that the orchestras are also organised in villages where not just professionals, even school children participate and this has cast an ugly impression on the culture and tradition.

The petitioner has sought support from people so that such orchestras are reviewed and organised only after getting prior permission from the police. The petition also requests the Uttar Pradesh and Bihar governments to come up with strict rules and guidelines to keep a tab on the organisers and Bhojpuri film industry in an effort to curb obscenity.

Tags:
Bhojpuri filmsBhojpuri entertainment industryBhojpuri MoviesBhojpuri orchestrasvulgaritySexual objectification of women

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close