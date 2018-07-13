हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh aka Sher Singh's physique in latest workout video is drool-worthy - Watch

The power star of Bhojpuri cinema is seen working on his arms and when he does so, his broad shoulders and pumping biceps look drool-worthy.

Pic courtesy: @singhpawan999 (Instagram)

Mumbai: Pawan Singh is gearing up for Sher Singh and how! The hunk of an actor took to Instagram to share a video that shows him working out in the gym.

Check out the video embedded below:

 

Workout mode on For Upcoming Project #SherSingh

A post shared by pawansingh (@singhpawan999) on

Pawan will romance YouTube Queen Amrapali Dubey in Sher Singh.

The actor is one of the most bankable stars of Bhojpuri cinema. He is often referred to as a power star because of his charismatic personality and his ability to deliver a string of blockbusters at the Box Office. His latest release 'Wanted' raked in the moolah as expected. Wanted which released in Bihar and Jharkhand on May 11, has turned out to be one of the blockbusters of the ongoing year.

He has a number of films in the pipeline and it includes Maa Tujhe Salaam, Doodh Mangoge To Kheer Denge, Kashmir Mangoge To Cheer Denge, Maryada Mangalsutra Ki, Balmua Tohre Khatir, Bharat Mata Ki Jai etc.

Chartbuster Lollypop Lagelu, which was released many years ago made Pawan a superstar overnight. 

