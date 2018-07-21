हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh, Akanksha Awasthi's scintillating dance rehearsal video ahead of International Bhojpuri Film awards out — Do not miss

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh and actress Akanksha Awasthi were seen rehearsing for their on-stage performance, a day ahead of the fourth International Bhojpuri Film Awards on Saturday. 

Pawan Singh, Akanksha Awasthi&#039;s scintillating dance rehearsal video ahead of International Bhojpuri Film awards out — Do not miss
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh and actress Akanksha Awasthi were seen rehearsing for their on-stage performance, a day ahead of the fourth International Bhojpuri Film Awards on Saturday. 

In a video that has been posted on YouTube, Pawan and Akanksha can be seen matching their moves with each other. 

Watch the video here: 

The Bhojpuri film industry is gearing up for the fourth International Bhojpuri Film Awards, an annual event which commenced in the year 2015. The IBFA  is organised in Malaysia this year. The event will see the biggest names of Bhojpuri cinema under the same roof. 

From megastar Manoj Tiwari to Ravi Kishan, superstars Nirahua to Pawan Singh, divas Amrapali Dubey to Anjana Singh, all the stars of the film industry are expected to dazzle at the event.

The Bhojpuri actor-singer wrote: "Ready to rock Malaysia  IBFA Malaysia @dineshlalyadav @singhpawan999 @aamrapali1101 @shubhi_sharma_official @pravesh_lal (sic)."

However, it seems as if many other popular faces from the Bhojpuri industry may not attend the event. Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani, Akshara Singh will be attending a Bhojpuri Night in Delhi tomorrow.

The first ever International Bhojpuri Film Awards was held in Mauritius in 2015. The second was organised in Dubai (2016) followed by the third one in 2017 in London. The gala event will be held at the Dewan Wawasan (PGRM) Kuala Lumpur on July 21. The awards ceremony will have felicitations in four different categories like Main Awards, Special Awards, Music Awards and Technical Awards.

Tags:
Pawan SinghBhojpuri cinemaBhojpuri filmsRavi KisanAkanksha AwasthiPawan Singh Akanksha Awasthi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close