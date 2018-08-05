हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh-Akshara Singh's new song 'Locker Mei Jawani' will make your jaw hit the floor-Watch

The film has been making waves ever since its first look was shared by the Bhojpuri star himself. 

Pawan Singh-Akshara Singh&#039;s new song &#039;Locker Mei Jawani&#039; will make your jaw hit the floor-Watch

New Delhi: Once upon a time couple, Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh are back with a peppy number 'Locker Mein Jawani' from their upcoming film 'Maa Tujhe Salaam'. The song was unveiled on Youtube.

The song features the two stellar actors Akshara and Pawan Singh and it has been sung by them too. The music has been produced by Avinash Jha Ghungroo. The song has been released under the banner of Yash Music.

The trailer of Maa Tujhe Salaam released by filmmaker Abhay Sinha-owned music company Yashy Music. Pawan, who is known for delivering actioners, is all set to make a splash with yet another flick which promises to have some breath-taking stunt sequences.

Prior to this, Pawan has starred in several patriotic films so far. However, his 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' stands out from the rest of them. Taking a look at the trailer, it would not be wrong to say that the film storyline and the cast is very strong and is set to leave the audience thrilled. 

Apart from Pawan, Akshara Singh and Madhu Sharma are in powerful roles in the film. Surendra Pal Singh, Ehsaas Khan, Prakash Jain, Ayaz Khan, Sudesh Kaul, Sunil Bob, Manoj Tiger, Anshuman Singh, Surya Dwivedi, Nuri Parvez, Master Harshit, Baby Rifa among others are also a part of the film cast. 

'Maa Tujhe Salaam' has been produced by Abhay Singh and Sameer Aaftaaf under the banner of Yashi Films Private Limited. It has been directed Aslam Sheikh, who has also penned down the story. Singers Avinash Jha Ghungroo has given his voice to songs written by Manoj Matlabi, Ashok Kumar Deep, Ajit Mandal and Sumit Chandravanshi. 

Pawan is one of the most bankable stars of Bhojpuri cinema. He is often referred to as a power star because of his charismatic personality and his ability to deliver a string of blockbusters at the Box Office. His latest release 'Wanted' raked in the moolah as expected. 

A song titled 'Palangiya Sone Na Diya' from the film mentioned above has garnered over 14,894,438 views since Jun 16, 2018. Sung by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali, the song is a foot-tapping number penned by Sumeet Singh Chandravanshi and composed by Chhote Baba Bashi. The song also features actress Mani Bhattacharya. 

'Wanted', which released in Bihar and Jharkhand on May 11, has turned out to be one of the blockbusters of the ongoing year. 'Chartbuster Lollypop Lagelu', which was released many years ago made Pawan a superstar overnight. 

