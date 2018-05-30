Pawan Singh all set to wow fans by performing breathtaking stunts in Raja

Mumbai: Power star Pawan Singh has a huge fan following. The Bhojpuri superstar, whose latest release - Wanted - has done impressive business at the Box Office, filmed a breathtaking action scene for his upcoming flick Raja.

The actor reportedly jumped from a tall building to perform a stunt scene for the film in which he plays the titular role. He essays the role of SP reports suggest.

Popular for playing rough and tough characters, Pawan will be performing some jaw-dropping action sequences in this film too.

Directed by Sanjay Shrivastav, Raja has been written by Veeru Thakur. The film will be produced by Mukesh Gupta under the IL Gupta Films banner.

The film will also star Preeti Vishwas, Diya Singh, Jay Singh, Surya Dwivedi, Sanjay Verma, Sinia Mishra and others.

The filmmaker is confident about the film's impressive performance at the Box Office and believes that it will create a new record in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Pawan Singh is one of the most bankable superstars in the Bhojpuri film industry. He hails from Ara in Bihar.

He rose to fame with super-hit song Lollypop Lagelu which became a rage after its release. In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.