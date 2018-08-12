Pawan Singh-Amrapali Dubey shoot for 'Sher Singh' in Jodhpur

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh and the youtube Queen Amrapali Dubey are currently shooting for Sher Singh in Jodhpur. They are shooting for director Shashank Rai's Bhojpuri film both are shooting at the same location in Jodhpur, where many successful Bollywood films have been shot. Now there are many wonderful scenes being filmed on Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey.

During the shoot, Amrapali Dubey told Bhojpurixp.com that the movie 'Sher Singh' is no less than an adventure for her. " I'm enjoying it quite a lot. The story of this movie is quite interesting. It is being filmed with a completely different concept. People already like my chemistry with Pawan Singh will like it more on screen. I have already done a song with him so since then, my understanding with Pawan has become very good." She said.

Recently, Pawan and Amrapali Dubey's song Raate Diya Butake created history on YouTube. The peppy song from the film Satya has garnered over 200 million views on the video sharing site. It has thus become the first Bhojpuri song to cross the 200 million milestones.

The song was published twice on YouTube. It was first shared on Mar 27, 2017 and then on Nov 16, 2017 on Wave Music's channel.

The song from the film Satya (directed by Sujeet Kumar Singh) is a special track which sees Amrapali making a cameo. The blockbuster film starred Akshara Singh as the leading lady.

Raate Diya Butake sung by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali is penned and composed by Sumit Singh Chandravanshi and Chhote Baba respectively.

For the unversed, Amrapali is popularly called Queen of YouTube because her songs and films garner massive views on the video-sharing site. Pawan Singh, on the other hand, is lovingly called Power Star.

The two power-packed performers have teamed up for a film titled Sher Singh. The film has gone on floors and is currently under production.